Structure fire in Ionia Co. leads to road closure

PORTLAND, Mich. — Ionia County Central Dispatch says Grand River Avenue is closed between Kelsey Highway and Sunfield Highway due to a structure fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments were dispatched to 2661 E. Grand River Avenue in Portland around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday.

There was no immediate word from dispatchers what sparked the fire. The address corresponds to a truck-repair shop.

Says Ionia County Central Dispatch on its Facebook page: ” Please avoid the area and watch out for fire apparatus travelling to and from the fire scene with water.”

