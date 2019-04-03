Structure fire in Ionia Co. leads to road closure

Posted 7:54 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, April 3, 2019

Photo Gallery

PORTLAND, Mich.  —  Ionia County Central Dispatch says Grand River Avenue is closed between Kelsey Highway and Sunfield Highway due to a structure fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments were dispatched to 2661 E. Grand River Avenue in Portland around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday.

There was no immediate word from dispatchers what sparked the fire. The address corresponds to a truck-repair shop.

Says Ionia County Central Dispatch on its Facebook page: ” Please avoid the area and watch out for fire apparatus travelling to and from the fire scene with water.”

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.