Suicidal man with weapon injured in GR officer-involved shooting

Posted 2:14 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21AM, April 3, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 30-year-old man is currently in surgery after an officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of Leonard Street and Alpine Avenue NW in the city’s northwest side.

We’re told officers were dispatched for reports of a suicidal man armed with a handgun. When they arrived the found the man and made contact with him.

At one point, an officer ended up firing rounds towards the man, striking him. He is currently in the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, according to police.

MSP is taking over the investigation into what led up to the shooting and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which are both standard protocol.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255.

