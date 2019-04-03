× Suspicious fire under investigation in Mecosta Co.

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in their investigation of a fire that broke out Monday at an unoccupied house.

Fire crews were called around 6:29 p.m. Monday to a fully-involved fire at a vacant farmhouse in Sheridan Township, north of Remus.

The Barryton Community Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was suspicious and got other agencies involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.