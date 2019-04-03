The ‘Final Fork’ of the Dining with Dave bracket

FOX 17 – It has come to this! We are down to the last four entries in the Dining with Dave bracket. Download the updated PDF here.
The regions are represented by:
Grand Rapids: Founders Brewing
Southern Tier: The Sand Bar
Lakeshore: The Win Tavern 33
Northern Tier: Buddy’s on the Beach
We’ll have these overall semi-finals today and then the finals tomorrow and we’ll announce the winner on Friday! Thanks all for voting and sharing.
Semi-Final #1 – Grand Rapids and Southern Tier
Semi-Final #2 – Lakeshore and Northern Tier