What to know: Burn bans in effect in Michigan

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Martin Township Fire and Rescue have reported to three grassfires in the last 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

With only a 15 man crew, the increase in calls can put a strain on the fire department.

"That's what we do," said Tyler Horton, a firefighter with the department. "We're happy to help in any way."

Some of the fires the department has responded to have been preventable either because embers re-ignited or there was not a proper water source to put out flames.

"The biggest thing we can say is if you are going to do a bonfire or you are a farmer and you're going to burn a fire with limbs, make sure that you have a significant water source," said Horton.

Martin Township is currently in a burn ban, meaning no one is allowed to light an open fire. The decision came after days of dryness and high winds.

The DNR typically posts burn ban warnings on its website for some counties. You can also learn if your area is in a burn ban by calling your local fire department.

