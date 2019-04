KALAMAZOO, Mich– Crews were called out to battle a house fire in Kalamazoo Thursday evening.

Dispatchers say the calls came in around 9 p.m., for a fire in the 700 block of Academy Street.

Public Safety agencies took to social media to tell people to avoid the area while crews worked to put out the flames.

WMU Advisory: KDPS is fighting a large house fire in the Academy/ Michigan area. Use caution if you are in the area. — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) April 5, 2019

No word yet on what caused that fire.