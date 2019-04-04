Deputies looking for alleged shooter after tailgating incident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man responsible for shooting at another car, following a tailgating incident.

Deputies say they first received complaints at 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to the victim, he was eastbound on I-96 when another driver began to tailgate him.

The victim claims both drivers took the exit onto 68th Ave where they had some sort of confrontation. When the victim was driving away, he heard two shots that hit the back of his car.

Deputies say the suspect is a man, 6’4″ with stocky build, mustache, and goatee, and was driving a dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

