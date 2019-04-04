Downtown to get new ramp to I-196 from Division Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Coming soon to all the downtown road construction: a new entrance ramp.

Officials with the city say that construction will begin Monday on a new ramp to westbound I-196 from Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Starting Monday, Ionia Avenue north of Michigan Street and the eastbound I-196 on-ramp will be closed. Ionia Avenue through traffic will be detoured to Michigan Street to Monroe Avenue to Mason Street.

With the I-196 on-ramps closed, westbound drivers will be detoured via Michigan Street to the Lane Avenue on-ramp. Eastbound drivers will be detoured via Michigan Street to the College Avenue on-ramp. The Ionia Avenue eastbound I-196 on-ramp will reopen in late April.

The entire project is expected to take until sometime in July. The project will include several other features, including access to Division Avenue from Michigan Street via Ionia Avenue.

In June, Division Avenue will be closed between Michigan Street and the westbound I-196 on-ramp.

