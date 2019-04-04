Drunk driver had fled from previous crash, deputies say

Posted 7:10 AM, April 4, 2019, by

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Mecosta County say damage from a previous accident and alcohol are likely to blame for a crash that hospitalized one man.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a single car crash on 220th Ave near Perry Ave sometime early Thursday morning.

The driver, a 54-year-old Sydney resident, was drunk driving when he lost control of his car and hit an embankment outside of Michigan Pain Consultants. Deputies believe it may have been triggered by damage sustained from a prior crash that he ran away from.

The driver was sent to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.