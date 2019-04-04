× Drunk driver had fled from previous crash, deputies say

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Mecosta County say damage from a previous accident and alcohol are likely to blame for a crash that hospitalized one man.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a single car crash on 220th Ave near Perry Ave sometime early Thursday morning.

The driver, a 54-year-old Sydney resident, was drunk driving when he lost control of his car and hit an embankment outside of Michigan Pain Consultants. Deputies believe it may have been triggered by damage sustained from a prior crash that he ran away from.

The driver was sent to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.