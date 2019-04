Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who are fans of Japanese cuisine, prepare to visit Ginza Sushi and Ramen Bar for a whole new dining experience.

Todd loves ramen, and Leigh Ann loves sushi, so it only made sense to stop by this new restaurant for lunch!

Ginza Sushi & Ramen Bar is located at 1015 Michigan Street North East in Grand Rapids.

To look at their menu or learn more information, call (616)-272-4116 or visit ginzasushiramen.com.