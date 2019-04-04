Gigi’s Traveling Boutique’s five locations cater to ladies of all sizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now in its sixth year of business in West Michigan and five locations strong, Gigi's Traveling Boutique provides amazing fashion trends to literally outfit women form head to toe. Ladies and even men love shopping at Gigi's because the prices are fabulous and the selection of accessories, clothing and shoes is fantastic. Gigi's was a People's Choice Winner for best women's apparel store for Montcalm, Newaygo and Northern Kent counties.

Owner of Gigi's, Brenda Fryear, said the inspiration behind the store and name actually comes from her son. Tyler has a rare neurological disease and mitochondrial disease. "Gigi" is what he called his sister and she is the one who let mom know it would be great for the store's name!

One store has now evolved into locations in Lakeview, Stanton, two in Greenville and one in Zeeland. Both the Lakeview and one of the Greenville stores offer home decor, as well. The newest addition in Greenville, on the corner of Cass and Lafayette will be called Boutique Lafayette.

Along with making ladies look and feel great, Brenda has a very giving spirit. She would like to partner with non-profits by offering continuing fundraising through her stores and eventually the online store. The non-profit would receive 20 percent of sales they generate through sharing the info with the members of the non-profit they are affiliated with.

Checking out Gigi's for the first time? Let the staff know and you will receive 30 percent off the most expensive item! Make sure to like Gigi's Traveling Boutique on Facebook, find the location nearest you or take a little road trip. Tell them the team from FOX 17 Morning Mix sent you their way.