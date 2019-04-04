Grand Rapids man charged with firing gun at Northern MI park building

Posted 2:15 PM, April 4, 2019

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been charged for allegedly firing a gun into a northern Michigan park building.

The Emmet County Sheriff says that Kaiser Gillhespy, 24, allegedly fired three shots from a long gun into a door and window at the Headlands Dark Sky Building on Friday, March 29 at about 7:15 a.m.  The incident was caught on video by surveillance cameras.

Gillhespy with eight felonies, including four counts of Felony Firearms and one count of Malicious Destruction of a Building.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

