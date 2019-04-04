Herd of cattle on the loose in Kalamazoo County

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Drivers in Cooper Township should be on the lookout for some rogue cows.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that Animal Services is attempting to locate a small herd of cattle that escaped a farm in Cooper Township. The cattle are said to be “feeder cows” that have very limited interactions with people and should not be approached.

Drivers should use caution if they see one of the animals near a roadway.

If you happen to see one of the cows, call 911 or Kalamazoo County dispatchers at 269-383-8748.

