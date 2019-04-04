HopCat opening 17th location in Holland late April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HopCat is expanding, celebrating the opening of its 17th location later this month.

The Holland location is a large-scale downtown mixed-use development project that will include an 11-screen cinema, retail shops, apartments, condominiums, and a new parking deck with 380 spaces.

Each HopCat has a unique atmosphere, and the same will be true for Holland's HopCat location; this location will have its own design and specially commissioned artwork.

The restaurant is still hiring and will be accepting applications in person at the HIring Center located at 212 South River Avenue, via text message "BarFly" to 85000, or online at BarFlyJobs.com. The final day to apply is April 12.

The date for the grand opening is yet to be announced, but the first 200 people will get free Cosmic Fries.

For more information, visit hopcat.com/holland.