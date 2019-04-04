Inmate at Muskegon Co. Jail found dead

MUSKEGON, Mich. – An inmate at the Muskegon County Jail was found dead in his cell Thursday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff says that Paul Bulthouse, 39, was found unresponsive just after 6:00 a.m. by deputies making rounds at the jail. The sheriff says that Bolthouse had been at the jail since March 22 when he was brought in on a probation violation. He was being held in a single-person cell designed for inmates who are going through detoxification. The cell is designed to allow for continuous monitoring.

The cause of death is under investigation and is pending an autopsy.