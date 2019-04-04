Investigators release photos to help identify woman’s body

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are releasing more information about a murder victim found in Eaton County last week.

The Eaton County Sheriff says a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township. She has not been identified.

Investigators Thursday released a photo of a shoe that the woman was wearing, in hopes that someone can help identify her. They say she was also wearing a black “Faded Glory” hooded coat with a fur lining on the hood.

Anyone with information should call the Eaton County Sheriff at 517-323-8484.