Investigators release photos to help identify woman’s body

Posted 2:07 PM, April 4, 2019

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are releasing more information about a murder victim found in Eaton County last week.

The Eaton County Sheriff says a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township.  She has not been identified.

Investigators Thursday released a photo of a shoe that the woman was wearing, in hopes that someone can help identify her.  They say she was also wearing a black “Faded Glory” hooded coat with a fur lining on the hood.

Anyone with information should call the Eaton County Sheriff at 517-323-8484.

