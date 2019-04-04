× Woman rescued after crashing into pond

LOWELL, Mich– A woman was pulled from the water Thursday morning, after her car sped through a dog park and into pond near the Grand River.

Police tell FOX 17 the driver was headed south on Valley Vista Street when she suffered a medical condition. Her vehicle sped through the dead end intersection at Bower Street, traveling through the Lowell Animal Hospital Dog Park, over a hill, and into the water. Some people at the nearby White’s Bridge Tooling Company raced over to help the woman get out of her car and onto dry land before the car sank.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police have not provided details on what kind of medical condition she suffered.

Police and fire crews are still working to remove the vehicle from the water.