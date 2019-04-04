Monthly testing of warning sirens begins Friday at noon

Posted 7:53 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, April 4, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich.  — It’s that time of year. Kent County Emergency Management and the City of Grand Rapids Emergency Management will begin monthly tests of the outdoor-warning sirens at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

The seasonal tests will continue through October at the same time of day, on the first Friday of each month.

Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Louis Hunt says in a written statement, “If you do not hear the noon-time siren testing – and believe you should have – contact your local township or city office…the purpose of the outdoor warning sirens is to provide one of many means to alert residents of an imminent hazard, and to prompt them to find shelter and seek further information.”

The outdoor warning sirens may not be able to reach the interior of all homes for various reasons, such as distance, sound-deadening features in some homes, and the specific location within the home, such as a basement. “Therefore, redundant methods of emergency alert are recommended,” says Lt. Hunt.

“The testing of the outdoor warning sirens is also an excellent time to discuss plans for severe weather with your family and in your workplace.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.