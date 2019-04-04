Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. People don't just head to Grand Haven for the beaches, Pronto Pup is getting ready to open up for the season.

Snag the dogs when they open Friday at 11 a.m. Pronto Pups will be open seven days a week now through September.

Expect some long lines, but it never seems to deter people. Just remember, they only take cash.

2. The 44th annual Gem and Mineral Show is happening this weekend at the Rogers Plaza Town Center.

The center will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned collector, organizers say they have something for everyone. Admission and parking are both free.

For more details, visit the Facebook event page.

3. Forget going to Vegas, Celine Dion is coming to Michigan.

Dion just announced her first U.S. Tour in more than 10 years. Her "Courage World Tour" kicks off this fall and will make stops in more than 50 cities including a show at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, November 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

4. There are plenty of things to worry about as a college student like exams and student debt. Eastern Michigan University officials are sending a warning to students after geese attacked on campus.

Someone will be walking toward the parking lot when a goose swoops in for the attack. Police say its a male goose protecting its nest.

Geese get more aggressive this time of year because it is nesting season.

Students are being warned to keep their distance.

5. Lunchables wants to expand into the breakfast market with Brunchables.

There will be three varieties to choose from: Bacon and Cheese, Breakfast Ham and Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage and Cheese.

Lunchables teased the announcement on April Fools' Day, causing many fans to be suspicious.

Brunchables will become available in stores next month.