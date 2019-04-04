New rules for fans attending Tigers’ opening day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- It's opening day for the Detroit Tigers. The team plans to take on the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. today at Comerica Park.

If you are headed to Detroit for the game, its best to get there early so you can find parking. It's easiest to find parking using the SpotHero app.

Remember this year paper tickets have been replaced with your phone, so make sure you can access your ticket on your smartphone.

There is also a new strict bag policy banning backpacks with multiple compartments but you are allowed to bring a drawstring bag.

Tickets may still be available for around $50 each on StubHub.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday weather permitting.