New rules for fans attending Tigers’ opening day

Posted 7:27 AM, April 4, 2019, by

DETROIT, Mich. -- It's opening day for the Detroit Tigers. The team plans to take on the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. today at Comerica Park.

If you are headed to Detroit for the game, its best to get there early so you can find parking.  It's easiest to find parking using the SpotHero app.

Remember this year paper tickets have been replaced with your phone, so make sure you can access your ticket on your smartphone.

There is also a new strict bag policy banning backpacks with multiple compartments but you are allowed to bring a drawstring bag.

Tickets may still be available for around $50 each on StubHub.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday weather permitting.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.