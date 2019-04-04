Portage man arrested for 2018 murder

Posted 4:00 PM, April 4, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Portage man has been arrested for a murder that happened almost one year ago in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department reports that Johnnie Williams-Hopkins, 29, is charged with Open Murder and Felony Firearm for the murder of Terrance Swinney on April 7, 2018.  Swinney was shot in the 900 block of North Burdick at about 4:00 a.m. and died later at a local hospital.

Williams-Hopkins was arraigned Wednesday and is currently in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

 

