Safe & chemical-free treatments for animal flea and tick prevention

Posted 11:09 AM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, April 4, 2019

Warmer weather is the time to start thinking about flea and tick prevention for dogs or cats, but owners want to make sure the treatments they use are safe and effective for their furry friends.

Tonya from Must Love Dogs Boutique shares some natural ways to keep furry friends safe without using harsh chemicals.

Problems & Treatments:

  1. Flea and tick prevention and treatment: All natural spot-on essential oils, collars, shampoos, sprays to repel fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and biting flies.
  2. Achy joints and muscles from indoor inactivity during the winter: Reintroducing dogs to activity slowly and rebuilding tolerance.  Anti-inflammatory treatment: CBD, golden paste supplement (turmeric), and "Aches and Pains" product for pain management;
  3. Doggy digestive issues: Dogs tend to eat things that have been sitting all winter causing digestive upset.  How to prepare and handle upset doggy tummies with a pumpkin fiber supplement, fermented raw goats milk, and bone broth.

Must Love Dogs Boutique and Spa is located at 211 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.

For more information or to window shop, call (616)-935-9588 or visit mustlovedogsonline.com.

