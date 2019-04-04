Spoil your pet with items found at West Michigan Pet Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a pet? Want a pet? Like to spoil your pet? Then it only makes sense to head to the West Michigan Pet Expo this weekend.

At the West Michigan Pet Expo, families can shop, learn about pets and pet care, enjoy meeting new animals and maybe even take one home.

Pets aren't allowed at the expo, but many eager dogs, cats, and other animals will be there eager for attention.

The West Michigan Pet Expo will take place April 6 & 7 at the Delta Plex.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit westmichiganstar.iheart.com.