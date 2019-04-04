× The Tasty Two: Dining with Dave Bracket Final

FOX 17 – Three weeks of polls and looking through awesome food video has come to this: Win Tavern 33 vs. The Sand Bar.

Both of the Final Fork matchups were close and each had over 1,000 voters. Win Tavern 33, which has been a vote-getting powerhouse throughout the bracket, fought off a surge from Buddy’s on the Beach, 54% to 46%, and The Sand Bar continued their strong support and took out Grand Rapids icon Founders Brewing, 58% to 42%.

Click here to check out burgers of The Win Tavern 33 in Jenison and click here to check out the favorite of visitors to Gun Lake at The Sand Bar, and then vote and share!

The poll is open until 10:00 p.m. We’ll have the final tally on FOX17online.com on Friday morning.