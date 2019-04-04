Toddler’s mother prepares to meet little boy who received her son’s heart

ALLEGAN, Mich– It’s something no parent wants to do: bury their child.

In June 2018, Amber Curry lost her 3-year-old son, Brayden, after he drowned while swimming with family members. CPR efforts on the scene couldn’t save him.

Curry says she was at work when she got the call.

“You stop, you freeze. There’s no emotion. You’re empty,” said Curry.

While at the hospital, Curry was approached by the Gift of Life about donating Brayden’s organs.

“I began to think, ‘what am I going to do? What are my options?’” Curry remembers.

Brayden’s liver ended up going to a 9-month-old, and his kidneys went to two elderly females. As for his heart, a 3-year-old boy in Ohio was the recipient.

“It’s the hardest decision you’ll ever make. But if you have that opportunity, make that choice. Someday you can hear that heartbeat again of your loved one.”

And soon, Curry will be able to hear Brayden’s heartbeat again. She managed to track down the recipient’s family on Facebook, and will be travelling to Ohio next weekend to meet them.

“It is a bond that you cannot ever destroy, an amazing bond. And a choice I would never regret making,” says Curry.

Not only will Curry be able to hear her son’s heartbeat again, she’ll be able to see it too. The recipient’s family has already shared a few Echocardiograms with her, showing that Brayden’s heart is still strong.

FOX 17 will be travelling to Ohio with Curry for the reunion, so look for that update on future newscasts.

For more information on becoming an organ donor in Michigan, click here.