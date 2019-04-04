Update: FBI says DNA results show teen who claimed he was missing boy is not Timmothy Pitzen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[BREAKING] FBI says DNA results show teen who claimed he was missing Aurora boy is not Timmothy Pitzen.

(AP) - Authorities have rejected a teenager's claim that he is an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

The FBI says DNA testing ruled out the teenager as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois. Police say the story of the teenager found wandering streets in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday didn't check out.

The teenager told police that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

Authorities didn't immediately release the teenager's true identity or other information.

Timmothy Pitzen disappeared around the time his mother killed herself after leaving a note that her 6-year-old son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

Police and the boy's family say there have been other false sightings over the years.

******Earlier Story******

CINCINNATI — The family of a child missing from Aurora since 2011 is anxiously awaiting the results of a DNA test on Thursday.

A 14-year-old told authorities in Kentucky on Wednesday that he's Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who disappeared from the Chicago suburb seven-years ago.

The teen said he escaped kidnappers at a Red Roof Inn in the Cincinnati area, and kept running until he ran across a bridge to Newport, Kentucky.

He told police he was being held hostage by two men. One witness says the teen was covered in bruises, as if he had been beaten.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for observation.

Timmothy was 6-years-old when he went missing in May of 2011, after his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, picked him up from Greenman Elementary School in Aurora.

The two went on a three-day road trip stopping at Brookfield Zoo and water parks in Gurnee and Wisconsin Dells. They were last seen on hotel surveillance video in Wisconsin.

Amy was found dead days later in a Rockford motel along with a note saying her son was “safe” with people who would take care of him. The note ended with a chilling line: "you'll never find him.”

Pitzen’s grandmother, Alana Anderson, says the family has endured so much heartbreak but never gave up hope.

"We never stopped looking for him, thinking about him and we'll do everything we can to get him back to a good life", Alana said.

Authorities are conducting a DNA test and the results should be known by Thursday afternoon.

Aurora cold case detectives are in Cincinnati to assist with the investigation.

The teen says the two suspects are white men who look like body builders; one with a spider web tattoo on his neck, the other with snake tattoos on his arms. They are said to be driving a Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plates.