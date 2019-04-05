Dad arrested for breaking traffic laws while rushing daughter to hospital; nurses bond him out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - A group of nurses bonded an Illinois father out of jail after he broke several traffic laws while rushing his daughter to the hospital, KTVI reports.

Darius Hinkle said the nurses who helped him work at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

Hinkle admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and said he was speeding on the way to the hospital on Thursday, but said he did it because his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny.

By the time Hinkle arrived at the hospital, more than a handful of police officers with different agencies were behind him and took him into custody.

The 1-year-old's mother Donecia Pittman said when she arrived at the jail a woman she didn't recognize was there to bond Hinkle out. That’s when she learned a group of nurses chipped in money to pay his bond.