Newaygo Co. deputies investigate larceny; post surveillance image

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office has posted a surveillance image of two people it wants to question in regard to a recent larceny in Croton Township.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that deputies were dispatched to a suspicious-person complaint on New River Drive on March 29th. That, after a caller reported seeing on camera two people walking around her cabin. The woman was out of state when she reported it to police.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, police say the two “suspicious” people had removed the cameras from the home and left in an unknown direction.

But the surveillance image – a screen-capture – has now been posted on social media.

Anyone with more information should contact Newaygo County Sheriff’s Deputy Bailey at (231)-689-7303, or Central Dispatch at (231)-689-5288.