Newaygo Co. deputies investigate larceny; post surveillance image

Posted 6:14 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, April 5, 2019

Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office March 29 surveillance image via Facebook. 4-5-2019.

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office has posted a surveillance image of two people it wants to question in regard to a recent larceny in Croton Township.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that deputies were dispatched to a suspicious-person complaint on New River Drive on March 29th.  That, after a caller reported seeing on camera two people walking around her cabin. The woman was out of state when she reported it to police.

Before deputies arrived on the scene, police say the two “suspicious” people had removed the cameras from the home and left in an unknown direction.

But the surveillance image – a screen-capture – has now been posted on social media.

Anyone with more information should contact Newaygo County Sheriff’s Deputy Bailey at (231)-689-7303, or Central Dispatch at (231)-689-5288.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.