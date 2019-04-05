Dining with Dave Bracket Final – The Win Tavern 33!

FOX 17 – We now know what puts the “win” in The Win Tavern 33.

In the biggest vote of the Dining with Dave bracket, the Jenison burger hot-spot received almost 1,800 votes. The runner-up, The Sand Bar, which serves visitors to Gun Lake and Barry County, had their strongest turnout of the tournament as well.

Through the three weeks of the bracket, we had over 15,000 voters and 40,000 views of the web pages.

We thank you all for participating and we’ve had a blast highlighting all our past Dining with Dave locations from over the past year. Watch for new Dining with Dave segments every Thursday at Noon on the FOX 17 Facebook page. If you have a suggestion for a restaurant for Dave Keller to check out, email him at dkeller@fox17online.com.

You can see all the segments here. You can see the final bracket and all the great restaurants here (PDF).