Meet Friday's Friends, Champagne and Remington! These two dogs are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. Champagne is 13-years-old and Remington is 11-years-old, and both are Terrier Mixes.

Despite their age, they are still very active and have quite the personalities. Remington is more outgoing and loves attention, where Champagne is laid back and is happy just doing her own thing. They should be only pets (besides with each other of course) and go to a home with older respectful kids. They are also fee waived!

Pet Expo

HSWM will be at the Delta Plex this Saturday, April 6 for the Pet Expo. We will have adoptable puppies as well as merchandise for sale. There will be information on our programs such as kids camp, obedience training, and more!

National Heartworm Awareness Month

This month is National Heartworm Awareness Month, and it's time to remind owners of the importance of heartworm prevention. Heartworm disease can be fatal if not treated quickly and correctly. To prevent heartworm make sure your pet is on a monthly heartworm preventative plan that you can get through your vet.

Adoption Special "Spring Break at Home, but Not Alone"

Now until April 7, Adult dogs are $50, and heartworm positive dogs fee waived (must pay for treatment and preventative).

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.