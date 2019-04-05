Gas station robbery prompts brief lockdown at Olivet College

Posted 11:31 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, April 5, 2019

OLIVET, Mich.  —  The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery of a gas station Friday night prompted a lockdown at nearby Olivet College.

The lockdown was lifted earlier Friday night. The precise timeline of events and details of the robbery have not been released yet. Chief Deputy Adam Morris tells FOX 17 a news release will be issued Saturday morning.

He says the college was notified of the robbery, as a precaution.

Said Morris in an email reply, “The lockdown has now been lifted and (we) believe that no one is in danger at the college.”

