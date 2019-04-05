George scores 30, Thunder beat Pistons 123-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 123-110 on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook added 19 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who have won two straight as they try to avoid the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Detroit’s Blake Griffin finished with 45 points, but he scored just one point in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City broke open a close game.

Griffin made a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds of first half to put the Pistons up 66-65 at the break. He scored 31 points before the break and made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Westbrook drove to the rim and spun 360 degrees and dropped off a perfect pass behind his back and over his left shoulder for Adams, who dunked it to give the Thunder a 92-86 lead late in the third quarter.

Back-to-back 3s by Westbrook and Grant put the Thunder up 113-101 midway through the fourth, and a lob from Schroder to Grant for a jam pushed the lead to 14.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Griffin scored 17 points in the first quarter. … Former Thunder backup point guard Reggie Jackson scored 10 points in 27 minutes. He was booed during pregame introductions. … Griffin missed the previous three games with left knee soreness. He was a game-time decision.

Thunder: Westbrook was called for a Flagrant 1 in the second quarter for a hard foul on Zaza Pachulia in the second quarter. … Adams committed three fouls in the first six minutes, but finished with four in 24 minutes. … George was called for a technical in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Thunder: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

