GRPD tactical team converges on Eastern Ave/Franklin St

Posted 6:42 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, April 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police and a Special Response Team unit have converged on a gas station at Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side late Friday afternoon.

So far, they’re not providing any information about what happened. But a FOX 17 crew on the scene says the window of an SUV was shattered, and a forensics unit was at the gas station collecting evidence.

The police tactical team arrived on the scene at 6:15p.m. They were outside, speaking through a megaphone to someone inside a home.

A police officer was seen running south on Eastern Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

An ambulance was on standby at the gas station.

