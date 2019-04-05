KDL hosting Next Nexus: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Summit in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kent District Library is bringing discussions and insights of equity, diversity, and inclusion at an upcoming summit, Next Nexus: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Directors, human resources professionals, and all managers are invited to attend and learn best practices and practical tactics for making their organization, library or business as equitable, diverse and inclusive as possible.

Marcellus Turner, executive director, and chief librarian at the Seattle Public Library will present “Equity Design at the Seattle Public Library or Building equity into the DNA of Your Organization.”

Other presenters and panelists include Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, director of programming, outreach and collection services for Kent District Library, Sara Proano, community engagement manager for Kent District Library, Graci Harkema, diversity and inclusion director for Founders Brewing, and B. Afeni McNeely Cobham, PhD, chief equity and inclusion officer for Grand Rapids Community College.

The cost is $25 per person and includes morning refreshments, lunch, and a 100+ page workbook. For those who cannot attend in person, this event will be streamed online with a $5 registration.

The summit will take place on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Kent District Library Service and Meeting Center, 814 West River Center Drive Northwest in Comstock Park.

Register online and view a complete event schedule at kdl.org.