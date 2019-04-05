Lansing couple making 8th trip to see MSU in Final Four

Posted 5:55 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, April 5, 2019

Mike (left) and Dee O'Bryant stop for gas on the way to their eighth trip to the Final Four on April 4, 2019 in Janesville, Wisc.

JANESVILLE, Wisc. — Mike and Dee O’Bryant are veterans of the Final Four.

The Lansing couple began the 634-mile trip to Minneapolis Thursday, and the nine-hour drive didn’t dull their excitement for the weekend ahead.

“We have a hotel reserved right in Minneapolis about five miles from the stadium,” Mike O’Bryant said. “Tomorrow we get to pick up our tickets at the Hyatt and go to the pep rally, go to practice even. We can get into the practice in the afternoon.”

This weekend’s matchup against Texas Tech will be the O’Bryants eighth trip to the Final Four under head coach Tom Izzo.

“MSU is going to be playing in that semifinal game, the second one, and hopefully Monday night, and hopefully Monday night if they win,” Mike O’Bryant said. “Kinda exciting for us. It’s my eighth Final Four I’ve been to to watch MSU play. Started in ‘99 and been able to go to all of them that MSU was in. We’ve always enjoyed the excitement and traveling with it.”

The O’Bryants are season ticketholders for Spartan basketball, football and hockey who are thrilled to see their school’s continued success.

“Oh, (winning a national championship would be) special. Well we’re always excited about them winning,” Mike O’Bryant said. “They are a very special team this year but all the teams this year are special.”

