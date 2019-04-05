MDHHS: Five more cases of measles confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The measles outbreak in southeastern Michigan is not slowing down.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services said Friday it has confirmed five more cases, bringing the state total to 39 this year.

All of the newly-confirmed cases were in Oakland County, where 38 cases have been confirmed in 2019. There also was a confirmed case earlier this year in Wayne County.

The MDHHS says the people infected range in age from eight months to 63 years. It also says there is a confirmed case of measles unrelated to the southeast Michigan outbreak involving an exposure in Sturgis. People who visited the following locations March 31st may have been exposed, and are urged to watch for signs of measles:

Holy Angels Catholic Church – 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091

San Miguel Grocery – 211 Jacob St., Sturgis, MI 49091

Walmart Supercenter – 1500 S. Centerville Road, Sturgis, MI 49091

Meanwhile, in southeast Michigan, the Oakland County Health Department is hosting a special measles vaccination clinic for the public on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Oaklanfield Health Center in Southfield.

The state says this is the highest number of measles cases in the state since 1991, when 65 cases were report. The MDHHS says there have been 387 cases of measles confirmed in 15 states.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7 to 14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals

For more information about measles, visit the CDC website.

The measles vaccine is highly effective and very safe. A single dose of measles vaccine protects about 95 percent of children, but after two doses, almost 100 percent are immune. The first of two routine childhood measles vaccine doses is given at 12-15 months of age. A second vaccine dose is given before the start of kindergarten, between ages 4 and 6 years. MDHHS follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and does not recommend routine measles vaccinations for children less than 12 months of age unless there is a suspected measles exposure; there is thought to be an imminent measles exposure such as being in areas of known measles; or international travel planned.

For international travel, infants as young as 6 months should be vaccinated against measles. Measles vaccine, or other acceptable documentation of immunity to measles, is recommended for all persons travelling internationally.

You cannot get measles from the vaccine. It is effective when given within 72 hours of exposure to prevent illness. In addition, immune globulin (Ig) treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if immune globulin is right for you.

High-risk individuals include those who are unvaccinated or unsure about vaccination status, pregnant women and those who are immune-compromised (have a weakened immune system due to illness and diseases like HIV, malnutrition and/or medications).