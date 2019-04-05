Monday: An old road project returns to Jenison, new work begins in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what is new in road projects beginning Monday, April 12.
Downtown Grand Rapids: Ionia Ave. closed.
- Ionia Avenue closed north of Michigan Street through September. This will create new access from Division Avenue to westbound I-196.
- Ramp closed from Ionia Avenue to eastbound I-196 until the end of April. Detour: East on Michigan Street to College Avenue to eastbound I-196.
Jenison: Cottonwood Drive closed.
- The project between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road could not be completed in 2018 and was suspended for the winter.
- Work resumes and Cottonwood Drive will be closed to through traffic until mid-May.
- Detour: 20th Avenue between Baldwin and Bauer.