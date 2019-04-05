Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. One woman staying at Mary Free Bed is arguably the MSU Basketball Teams' biggest fan, in part because her grandson is on the team.

Marilyn Williams says she was never a sports fan until her grandson and Grand Rapids native Marcus Bingham Junior became a Spartan.

Now she never misses a game, even though she's at Mary Free Bed recovering from two back surgeries.

Staff members are stepping in, throwing her a viewing party so she feels right at home Saturday night when MSU takes on Texas Tech in the Final Four.

2. A senior dog that's been staying at boarding facilities for nearly a year finally found a new home with a Grand Rapids Griffins player.

Colin Campbell and his girlfriend, Ellen, adopted 10-year-old Layla last week after seeing her story shared by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The German Shepherd ended up in boarding facilities last May after her original owner passed away.

The couple says they've fallen in love and even took Layla to the Griffins dog game last weekend.

3. Film lovers will be flocking to West Michigan this weekend because the Latin American Film Festival kicks off today.

The three-day festival takes place at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

This is the 9th annual event, and this year the slogan is "Cinema without borders."

Organizers say they hope the title can help create a space to learn about Latin American culture.

The festival is family friendly and free to attend, but donations are welcome.

4. A new wedding trend has people jumping for joy, literally. The old school bouncy house just got an elegant makeover, with wedding bouncy castles.

The English-based company, A Wedding Wonderland," has crisp white bouncy houses decked out in elegant flowers.

They're making statements at weddings across the pond and helping to inspire many future married couples elsewhere to break out their inner child after they break out their vows.

5. Target is trying to do its part in Earth's sustainability by offering to recycle used car seats.

From April 22 to May 4, Target will accept and recycle all kinds of car seats: infant seats, convertible seats, bases, harnesses, booster car seats, even expired or damaged seats.

Target will recycle materials used in the making of the seat and it'll give you a 20 percent off coupon towards another seat.