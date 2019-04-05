New drip therapy location ‘Revived Hydration’ opens in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:37 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, April 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is a new IV wellness spa in West Michigan, offering relief for migraines, hangovers, illness and much more.

It's called Revived Hydration and it's located at 1059 Wealthy St SE Suite E, Grand Rapids, MI 49506.

They provide drip therapy treatments that take about 45 minutes and help your body recover almost immediately.

A registered nurse or doctor will always be the one to administer your IV.

There are nearly 20 different drips you can choose from including jet lag, immunity, pregnancy and energy drips.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.