New drip therapy location ‘Revived Hydration’ opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is a new IV wellness spa in West Michigan, offering relief for migraines, hangovers, illness and much more.

It's called Revived Hydration and it's located at 1059 Wealthy St SE Suite E, Grand Rapids, MI 49506.

They provide drip therapy treatments that take about 45 minutes and help your body recover almost immediately.

A registered nurse or doctor will always be the one to administer your IV.

There are nearly 20 different drips you can choose from including jet lag, immunity, pregnancy and energy drips.