GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet is offering deals on wedding dresses and formal dresses through Monday April 8.

Organizers say wedding dresses regularly priced at $2,500.00 are reduced to $299.00.

This deal is only good at the Ollie's located at 1730 East Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon.

