One-car crash claims life of 76-year-old Grant man

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 76-year-old man was killed in a one-car crash Friday afternoon in southern Newaygo County, and police say they’re investigating to learn how it happened.

The time was around 2 p.m. The location was E. 104th Street near Willow Avenue, in Grant Township.

Michigan State Police say in a news release the driver found dead in the vehicle was Robert Willis of Grant. They say his body had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

No one else was in the vehicle, and the MSP/Hart post says Willis was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

“Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor,” say police.

Investigating the crash are troopers from the MSP Hart Post and the MSP Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Grant Police & Grant Fire departments, Grant first responders and Life EMS ambulance.