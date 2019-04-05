Police: Michigan woman allegedly lived with man’s corpse for weeks

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been taken into custody after authorities say they found her living in a southeastern Michigan apartment with the corpse of her boyfriend, who had apparently died several weeks earlier.

The Monroe Police Department says the circumstances surrounding the death of the 61-year-old man are under investigation. Police say the woman was being held on suspicion of concealing the death.

The man’s name and additional details about the woman weren’t immediately released.

Police were called Wednesday by a relative of the man who said his family hadn’t heard from him in several weeks. Officers attempting to check on him found the woman at the apartment in Monroe, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Detroit and near Michigan’s border with Ohio. They found the man’s body inside.

