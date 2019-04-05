Runway on the Rapids benefits multiple sclerosis program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are just days away from a fashion show meant to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Program at Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

The event is planned Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

The runway will highlight styles from Confident Wear, DENYM, Gina's Boutique, JB & Me, LA Miller, Lennon & Willow and The Shoppe at Saint Mary's.

Models will be styled by 15 East Salon & Boutique, Chasing Vanity Salon & Spa and Urban You.

Tickets will cost you $50 and can be purchased online or by calling 616-685-1892.