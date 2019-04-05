Tom Izzo surprises couple to help with Final Four gender reveal

Posted 6:37 PM, April 5, 2019, by

Ross (left) and Morgan Maltby react to Tom Izzo helping with a gender reveal on April 5, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — In between preparing his team for a Final Four matchup with Texas Tech, MSU basketball head coach Tom Izzo helped a couple learn the gender of their baby.

Ross and Morgan Maltby originally planned to hold a dinner party to reveal the gender of their child.

“We had a doctor’s appointment (Thursday) morning where we found that out. Michigan State decided to make their way to Minneapolis, we called an audible and said, ‘why don’t we try to get Tom to open it up?’ And here we are,” Ross Maltby said.

Thanks to their audible, the diehard Spartan fans had their wish come true.

“We had an envelope attached and then we handed the envelope to Tom, he did and it’s a boy!” Morgan Maltby said.

Moments after it happened, they were still radiating excitement.

“I am having like an out of body experience. My heart is going, and it doesn’t feel real — even that they’re standing there much less that we just talked to Tom Izzo,” Morgan Maltby said. “And that we’re having a boy! Lots of things happening. Yeah, lots of things happening.”

Now that they know they’re having a boy, it’s time to start deciding on a name.

“At this point, everything is in play. Tom Cassius or Tom Izzo, Steal his name right from him,” Ross Maltby said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.