Two dead in house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two people are dead after a house fire in Kalamazoo.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the 700 block of Academy. One person was reported injured at the time, but Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas tells FOX 17 that two bodies were found in the home Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The historic home had been converted into a multi-family apartment building.

The cause of the fire and where the fire started has not been determined.

