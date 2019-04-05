Weekend Road Work: Lane closures on I-96

I-96 eastbound at Bristol Ave (Google Street View)

WALKER, Mich. — As we adjust to all manner of new road projects, we now must adjust to regular pop-up weekend projects.

This weekend, expect slower traffic on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Walker and Marne:

 

  • Left lane closures on I-96 in both directions between the Bristol Avenue bridge and 16th Avenue.
  • Restricted to 9 p.m. Friday until no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 5-8.

 

Expect the project to repeat on the weekend of Apr. 12-15.

These projects continue round the clock:

 

  • I-196 westbound closed at Ottawa Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids.
  • Ramps closed in the US-131/I-196 interchange in downtown Grand Rapids.
  • I-96 eastbound left lane closed from north of Leonard St. to the East Beltline.
  • I-96 lane closures and traffic shifts in both directions east of 112th Ave. near Nunica over Crockery

 

 

