× Weekend Road Work: Lane closures on I-96

WALKER, Mich. — As we adjust to all manner of new road projects, we now must adjust to regular pop-up weekend projects.

This weekend, expect slower traffic on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Walker and Marne:

Left lane closures on I-96 in both directions between the Bristol Avenue bridge and 16th Avenue.

Restricted to 9 p.m. Friday until no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Apr. 5-8.

Expect the project to repeat on the weekend of Apr. 12-15.

These projects continue round the clock:

I-196 westbound closed at Ottawa Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Ramps closed in the US-131/I-196 interchange in downtown Grand Rapids.

I-96 eastbound left lane closed from north of Leonard St. to the East Beltline.