Weekend temperatures will soar; many will close in on 70°

WEST MICHIGAN -- April won't let up on its mild start just yet. The warmest temperatures so far this year return for both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures normally for early April are in the middle 50s, which would feel amazing with some sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will blow the normal temperatures out of the water.

High temperatures Saturday, with the help of a little sunshine, will make it at least into the lower to middle 60s. A few spots around the I-94 corridor could make it into the upper 60s. More clouds and even a few showers will push in Sunday, but temperatures could be even warmer. Most will hit the middle to upper 60s, but before the rain begins in the afternoon and evening, a couple cities could hit 70 degrees.

This would be the first 70 degree day since early October of last year. The showers Sunday p.m. could have some thunder and lightning as well, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Enjoy it while it is here West Michigan, because Mother Nature may not be done with sending our area more wintry weather late next week.