CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A local bakery is celebrating its 2nd anniversary this weekend and they are giving back to Kids' Food Basket to mark the occasion.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is donating 20% of sales Saturday April 6th to the non-profit. Organizers are hoping to collect $1,000 to fight childhood hunger.

The event runs all day and there are plenty of cake recipes to choose from.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. They're located on 28th street in Cascade Township.