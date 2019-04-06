Family supporting Bingham Jr. during MSU run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of Grand Rapids native Marcus Bingham Jr. is coming out in full force to support the Spartans in the Final Four.

Bingham said his mom, dad and brother are coming to Minneapolis to watch the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Back home, the staff at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation hospital is throwing a watch party for his grandma, Marilyn Williams, who is recovering from back surgery.

Bingham said his family support means a lot to him and had a message for his grandmother:

"Thank you, Grandma, you know I love you. I talked to you yesterday. I told you I’m going to call you today, I gonna call you. After this practice is over. I just want to thank you for being there for me all my life, and I love you."

On Thursday, Williams told FOX 17 about a conversation they had before the Elite Eight.

“I talked to him. He said, ‘Grandma this game is for you,’ and they won. He did. I am just so proud of him and I know he is going to go far,” Williams said.