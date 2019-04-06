Grandville Police: speeding, alcohol possibly involved in motorcycle crash

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police say alcohol and speeding may’ve contributed to an injury accident Friday night. But they’re still investigating.

It happened around o’clock on Rivertown Parkway SW at 44th Street S.W., where 44th Street splits off west of Ivanrest Avenue.

Police tell FOX 17 it was a one-vehicle accident in which a motorcycle lost control.

Police say the driver suffered critical injuries.

No information was available regarding specifics of the crash or which hospital the motorcyclist was taken to.

That crash was on Friday night. A separate injury crash occurred Saturday afternoon just west of that location, on Rivertown Parkway SW at Potomac Avenue. Kent County Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 there was no immediate word on cause of the crash or extent of injuries involved.

The westbound lanes of Rivertown Parkway were blocked after the 3:36 p.m. Saturday crash, but dispatchers said at 4 p.m. they would be reopening shortly.